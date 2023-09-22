Hulk Hogan Declares The Rock in a 'Class by Himself' in Recent Interview

Hulk Hogan has high praise for The Rock, declaring him in a league of his own.

In a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, the wrestling legend commended The Rock for his unmatched prowess in the ring. Hogan noted the unmistakable passion The Rock still has for wrestling, evidenced by his appearance on SmackDown's September 15th episode.

"The Rock, he’s unique. He's in a class by himself. It was evident right from the get-go. What really struck me was how clear it is that Rock still has a love for wrestling in his veins."

Discussing the possibility of The Rock returning to wrestle at WrestleMania 40, Hogan claimed it would be an unforgettable spectacle.

"That would be a moment for everyone. Not everyone was around, not even a lot of today’s stars, for the first WrestleMania with Mr. T and Liberace. Or to see me and Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III. But if Rock comes back, people will never forget it. For all the people to see him come back, and see greatness right in front of us, it would be amazing. If The Rock comes back at WrestleMania, it will be a moment people will never forget."

Additionally, Hogan reminisced about The Rock’s father, Rocky Johnson, during their talk.

"I had a lot of respect for Rocky Johnson even before I got into the wrestling business. I still remember the day I stood in the ring with Dwayne, and all we could hear in the background was Rocky Johnson shouting, 'Dwayne, listen to Hogan!'"