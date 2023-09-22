WWE Planning Unusually Early U.S. Start Time for Australian Elimination Chamber Event

After a hiatus of nearly five years, WWE confirmed on Thursday its return to Australia in 2024. The wrestling giant last visited the country in 2018 for the Super Show-Down, a spectacle hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground featuring a headline bout between Triple H and The Undertaker.

WWE plans to stage its Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 24, 2024. The venue for this upcoming extravaganza will be the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

In a recent update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted that the event is set to begin at an unusually early morning hour for U.S. viewers. Meltzer reported, "about 6 a.m. Eastern and 3 a.m. Pacific on a Saturday morning."

Meltzer further elaborated on the timing, saying, “When UFC goes to Australia, they run the show early morning in Australia so it’s at 10 p.m. Eastern in the U.S., but WWE confirmed to us the show will air in prime time Australia time. Peacock these days doesn’t care as much about live viewers of the WWE PPV shows. The number they are most concerned with is viewership over the first 24 hours as opposed to live.”