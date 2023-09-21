WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Kelly's Successor as NJPW's English-Language Commentator Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

A report from Super J-Cast reveals the new English-language play-by-play commentator for New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) will be Walker Stewart.

"Per multiple sources, Walker Stewart will be the new English voice of New Japan Pro Wrestling," said Super J-Cast in a tweet.

Kevin Kelly, who has served as NJPW's English commentator for the last eight years, is set to leave the company sometime after Wrestle Kingdom 18 and New Year Dash in January 2024. Details surrounding an official announcement on Kelly's exit have not been disclosed.

Kelly announced his decision to exit NJPW is rooted in a desire to spend more time with his spouse in the United States. Since June 2023, the former Ring of Honor (ROH) announcer has lent his voice to AEW Collision.

Tags: #njpw #kevin kelly #walker stewart

