NJPW Teams Up with Revolution Pro Wrestling for Live Broadcast of Royal Quest III on RevPro on Demand

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2023

In the coming month, New Japan Pro-Wrestling is making its way back to the UK to unveil the third chapter of their Royal Quest series. The event will be hosted at London's Copper Box Arena.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced a collaboration with Revolution Pro Wrestling for the event's presentation. The show will be live-streamed via Revolution Pro Wrestling's digital service, RevPro on Demand. The full event will subsequently be accessible on NJPW World at a later time. Here are some key points from both NJPW and RevPro concerning the event:

NJPW:

"Big news! On October 14, we pair with @RevProUK to present Royal Quest III LIVE on RevPro On Demand Plus, catch the whole event at a later date soon after on @njpwworld!"

RevPro:

"There will be no extra cost for the stream just the cost of the monthly RevPro OD subscription. With HQ version going up shortly after. We felt it important with lots going on in the world to not make this a stand-alone PPV, offer people a chance to watch live AND make sure New Japan World Subscribers who can’t watch live get the HQ VOD ASAP with no cost on top of their monthly subscription."


