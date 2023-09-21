Backstage Insights into Dolph Ziggler and Aliyah's Departures from WWE

According to information sourced from Fightful Select, Dolph Ziggler was initially on track for his WWE contract to end in the coming summer. Though Ziggler had previously expressed a desire to part ways with WWE, he chose to remain due to the allure of a significant career boost. Notably, in 2019, he even changed his social media profiles to remove his WWE ring name, signaling his openness to exit the company.

On the topic of Aliyah, she has scarcely appeared on television since she and her partner Raquel Rodriguez were stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Insiders attribute this to the familiar issue of the creative team having no plans for her.