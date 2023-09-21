WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Backstage Insights into Dolph Ziggler and Aliyah's Departures from WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

Backstage Insights into Dolph Ziggler and Aliyah's Departures from WWE

According to information sourced from Fightful Select, Dolph Ziggler was initially on track for his WWE contract to end in the coming summer. Though Ziggler had previously expressed a desire to part ways with WWE, he chose to remain due to the allure of a significant career boost. Notably, in 2019, he even changed his social media profiles to remove his WWE ring name, signaling his openness to exit the company.

On the topic of Aliyah, she has scarcely appeared on television since she and her partner Raquel Rodriguez were stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Insiders attribute this to the familiar issue of the creative team having no plans for her.

John Cena Salutes Dolph Ziggler After His WWE Exit

WWE announced multiple releases from its roster today, which featured names like Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, and Riddick Moss. Dolph Zigg [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 04:29PM


Tags: #wwe #dolph ziggler #aliyah

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84068/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π