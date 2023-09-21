WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Salutes Dolph Ziggler After His WWE Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

WWE announced multiple releases from its roster today, which featured names like Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, and Riddick Moss. Dolph Ziggler, a seasoned WWE stalwart, also found himself among those released, ending his tenure that began in 2004 with a developmental contract.

Various wrestling professionals have started sharing their thoughts on Ziggler's exit since the news broke. Among them is John Cena, who was once a competitor of Ziggler. Cena took to X (previously known as Twitter) to recognize Ziggler's impressive match record during his time in WWE.

"One thousand five hundred and fifty four matches. @HEELZiggler #Respect"

Over the years, Ziggler and Cena have clashed in several significant matches, notably a Ladder Match at WWE TLC in 2012. In that bout, Ziggler emerged victorious due to assistance from AJ Lee. The two faced off again in October 2015, competing for the United States Championship; however, Cena secured the win that evening. While they have had additional encounters since, none have been as momentous as these two clashes.

Tags: #wwe #dolph ziggler #john cena

