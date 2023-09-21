WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Additional WWE NXT Roster Cuts Expected Imminently

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

Today, WWE announced a series of noteworthy cuts from its primary lineup, featuring Riddick Moss, Aaliyah, Top Dolla from Hit Row, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Emma, Rick Boogs, Shelton Benjamin, and ex-world champ Dolph Ziggler.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline has reported that WWE is planning to execute additional releases from its NXT roster at approximately 5 pm EST today. The identities of the NXT wrestlers who will be released are still unknown.

The recent wave of layoffs within the company has reportedly generated discontent among the wrestlers for multiple reasons. A significant portion of those let go had not been scheduled to compete in recent times, leaving them with no opportunity to alter their circumstances. Additionally, questions have arisen regarding the timing of these layoffs.

Interestingly, these dismissals coincided with WWE's announcement of a billion-dollar agreement to move SmackDown from FOX to the USA Network starting in Fall 2024.

Follow WNS Ben on Instagram and Twitter/X for more WWE release news!

