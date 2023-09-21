10-Woman Tag Team Match to Headline Tonight's IMPACT 1000

A recent update confirms the headline match for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling event. According to PWInsider, the spotlight will be on a 10-woman tag team showdown for the second evening of IMPACT 1000.

The face-off will feature Trinity, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Mickie James, and Jordynne Grace squaring off against Angelina Love, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, and Deonna Purrazzo.