10-Woman Tag Team Match to Headline Tonight's IMPACT 1000

A recent update confirms the headline match for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling event. According to PWInsider, the spotlight will be on a 10-woman tag team showdown for the second evening of IMPACT 1000.
The face-off will feature Trinity, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Mickie James, and Jordynne Grace squaring off against Angelina Love, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, and Deonna Purrazzo.
⚡ Numerous WWE NXT Performers Released After Endeavor's Acquisition
On Thursday morning, several main roster WWE talents were let go in the wake of Endeavor's takeover. Additional cuts were announced later, a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 04:56PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com