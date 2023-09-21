WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

10-Woman Tag Team Match to Headline Tonight's IMPACT 1000

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

10-Woman Tag Team Match to Headline Tonight's IMPACT 1000

A recent update confirms the headline match for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling event. According to PWInsider, the spotlight will be on a 10-woman tag team showdown for the second evening of IMPACT 1000.

The face-off will feature Trinity, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Mickie James, and Jordynne Grace squaring off against Angelina Love, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, and Deonna Purrazzo.

Numerous WWE NXT Performers Released After Endeavor's Acquisition

On Thursday morning, several main roster WWE talents were let go in the wake of Endeavor's takeover. Additional cuts were announced later, a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 04:56PM

 


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impact 1000

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84067/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π