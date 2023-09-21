WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Numerous WWE NXT Performers Released After Endeavor's Acquisition

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

On Thursday morning, several main roster WWE talents were let go in the wake of Endeavor's takeover. Additional cuts were announced later, affecting numerous NXT roster members as well.

Here are the NXT releases:

- Qunicy Elliot
- Dana Brooke
- Mace
- Mansoor
- Bryson Montana
- Dabba-Kato (formerly Commander Azeez)
- Shanky
- Yulisa León
- Daniel McArthur
- Kevin Ventura-Cortes
- Alexis Gray

First WWE NXT Name Confirms WWE Departure via Instagram Stories

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Quincy Elliott verified that he is no longer with WWE. He is the initial NXT Superstar to be let go toda [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 04:34PM


