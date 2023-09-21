Numerous WWE NXT Performers Released After Endeavor's Acquisition

On Thursday morning, several main roster WWE talents were let go in the wake of Endeavor's takeover. Additional cuts were announced later, affecting numerous NXT roster members as well.
Here are the NXT releases:
- Qunicy Elliot
- Dana Brooke
- Mace
- Mansoor
- Bryson Montana
- Dabba-Kato (formerly Commander Azeez)
- Shanky
- Yulisa León
- Daniel McArthur
- Kevin Ventura-Cortes
- Alexis Gray
