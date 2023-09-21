First WWE NXT Name Confirms WWE Departure via Instagram Stories

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Quincy Elliott verified that he is no longer with WWE. He is the initial NXT Superstar to be let go today, following the release of nine main roster talents.

Following his independent circuit stint as Congo Crush, Quincy Elliott debuted on WWE NXT television in March of last year. Since March 2023, he had been absent from Tuesday night NXT broadcasts and had mostly been featured on NXT Level Up and in live events. His most recent match was in August, where he faced Ikemen Jiro to a no contest during a live event.

