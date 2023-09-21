Montez Ford Discusses Possibility of CM Punk's WWE Return Following Controversial AEW Exit

In a recent radio interview on The Happy Hour, WWE superstar Montez Ford weighed in on the controversial departure of CM Punk from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) after a heated altercation with Jack Perry during the AEW All In 2023 event.

When asked what his thoughts would be if WWE management consulted him about a possible return of CM Punk to WWE, Ford had this to say:

“If they asked my opinion on it, I’m so open to every single aspect, talent in the world, whether they come from all works of life. I feel like everyone has something to bring to the table. Believe it or not, whether people love this individual or not, and this goes for any WWE superstar, if they are generating buzz and generating topics and generating people talking, that’s all good for business. I love to be the person to always welcome someone back with great arms. If he wants to make his way back this way, I guess we can have a battle and see who is the best person from Chicago.”