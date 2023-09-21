WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shelton Benjamin Speaks Out About His WWE Departure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

Today, Shelton Benjamin was among the wrestlers let go by WWE, and after the news broke, he took to social media platforms to share his thoughts, writing:

“I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter”

After news broke of Benjamin's exit from WWE, Kurt Angle shared his thoughts on social media, writing:

WWE Confirms Release of Vetran Superstar Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is gone from WWE. The veteran wrestler last appeared on WWE Raw's May 29 episode, where he faced JD McDonagh to a double coun

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 12:29PM


Tags: #wwe #shelton benjamin

