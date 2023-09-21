Shelton Benjamin Speaks Out About His WWE Departure

Today, Shelton Benjamin was among the wrestlers let go by WWE, and after the news broke, he took to social media platforms to share his thoughts, writing:

“I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter”

I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 21, 2023

After news broke of Benjamin's exit from WWE, Kurt Angle shared his thoughts on social media, writing:

Team Angle forever. Thank you Shelton for the memories, You’re truly a badass 👊 pic.twitter.com/a6PDF4YZZE — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) September 21, 2023

