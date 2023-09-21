WWE Confirms Release of Vetran Superstar Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is gone from WWE.

The veteran wrestler last appeared on WWE Raw's May 29 episode, where he faced JD McDonagh to a double count-out.

Ziggler has yet to make any public statements regarding his departure.

Ziggler initially joined WWE back in 2004, debuting as part of the Spirit Squad under the name Nicky. After the dissolution of the Spirit Squad in 2006, he was sent to the developmental territory before receiving a new persona and being promoted to the main roster in 2008.

Since his 2008 main roster promotion, Ziggler has remained a consistent presence on WWE programming and ranks among the most decorated wrestlers in the company's history.

Among his accomplishments are: two World Heavyweight Championships, an NXT Championship, two United States Championships, six Intercontinental Championships, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, two Raw Tag Team Championships, World Tag Team Championship, and a Money in the Bank win.

Click Here for more WWE releases.