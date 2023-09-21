WWE Cuts Ties with Shelton Benjamin

WWE has parted ways with Shelton Benjamin today, citing ongoing budgetary constraints as the reason.
Since the dissolution of the Hurt Business last year, Benjamin has had limited TV appearances. Although there were whispers of a potential new group that might include Benjamin, it appears those plans have been shelved. For a complete rundown of recent WWE departures, click here.
The former Intercontinental Champion confirmed he had been let go, tweeting: "I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter."
⚡ Top Dolla Parts Ways with WWE
Top Dolla has parted ways with WWE for the second time. Initially brought back by Triple H last year after a prior release under Vince McMah [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 12:22PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com