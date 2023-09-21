WWE Cuts Ties with Shelton Benjamin

WWE has parted ways with Shelton Benjamin today, citing ongoing budgetary constraints as the reason.

Since the dissolution of the Hurt Business last year, Benjamin has had limited TV appearances. Although there were whispers of a potential new group that might include Benjamin, it appears those plans have been shelved. For a complete rundown of recent WWE departures, click here.

The former Intercontinental Champion confirmed he had been let go, tweeting: "I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter."