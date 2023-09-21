Top Dolla Parts Ways with WWE

Top Dolla has parted ways with WWE for the second time. Initially brought back by Triple H last year after a prior release under Vince McMahon's creative leadership, the wrestler's journey has come to another halt.
Despite Hit Row's shift to a villainous role some months ago, the faction, including Dolla, has been underutilized by WWE's creative team for an extended period.
Just yesterday, Top Dolla quashed long-standing rumors that he had backstage heat while in WWE.
