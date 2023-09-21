WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top Dolla Parts Ways with WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

Top Dolla has parted ways with WWE for the second time. Initially brought back by Triple H last year after a prior release under Vince McMahon's creative leadership, the wrestler's journey has come to another halt.

Despite Hit Row's shift to a villainous role some months ago, the faction, including Dolla, has been underutilized by WWE's creative team for an extended period.

Just yesterday, Top Dolla quashed long-standing rumors that he had backstage heat while in WWE.

