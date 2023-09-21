Riddick Moss Speaks Out on WWE Departure

WWE has confirmed the departure of Riddick Moss and his wife Emma from the company. The couple has been noticeably absent from television programming, particularly following Moss' controversial heel turn several months prior.
In response to the news of his release, Riddick Moss took to Twitter and shared the following unfiltered thoughts:
"Well I did it – I graduated from WWE. I know a lot of people think my career really took a downturn once Mr. Levesque [Triple H] took over, but, in actuality, my per match fee skyrocketed through the roof. Other promoters, get ready to back the brinks truck up."
⚡ Emma's Second WWE Run Ends, Announces Release a Year After Return
Emma declared her exit from WWE shortly after Mustafa Ali made public his own departure on Thursday. Emma confirmed her exit following her [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 12:09PM
