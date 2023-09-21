Elias Joins List of Wrestlers Released After WWE-Endeavor Merger

Elias has been let go from WWE today amid ongoing financial restructuring. The departure was anticipated as multiple releases are expected following the WWE-Endeavor merger announcement in April.
Just last week, significant staff reductions were observed at the company's corporate offices. Those reportedly being released today are primarily wrestlers who have seen little to no TV screen time this year.
⚡ WWE Parts Ways with Aliyah Amid Ongoing Talent Cuts
Aliyah has been let go by WWE, marking another exit amid today's extensive talent cuts. She took to social media to confirm her departure. G [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 12:14PM
