Elias Joins List of Wrestlers Released After WWE-Endeavor Merger

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

Elias has been let go from WWE today amid ongoing financial restructuring. The departure was anticipated as multiple releases are expected following the WWE-Endeavor merger announcement in April.

Just last week, significant staff reductions were observed at the company's corporate offices. Those reportedly being released today are primarily wrestlers who have seen little to no TV screen time this year.

Tags: #wwe #elias

