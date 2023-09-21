Possible SPOILER For Saturday's AEW Collision

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW has revealed that Luchasaurus will be putting his TNT Championship on the line in a triple-threat contest, facing off against Christian Cage and Darby Allin.

Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has pointed out that All Elite Wrestling is quite impressed with Christian Cage's latest villainous run. This includes Cage parading around with the TNT Championship and asserting himself as the champ, even though the real holder of the title is Luchasaurus.

In the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer indicated that there's a possibility Cage might pin his own mentee, Luchasaurus, to finally seize the TNT Championship in the upcoming triple-threat match that also features Darby Allin. This highly anticipated match will unfold on Saturday's edition of AEW Collision.

Before the weekend's clash, Cage and Luchasaurus will join forces to battle Darby Allin and Sting in a special two-hour episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam airing this Friday.