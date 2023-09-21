WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Possible SPOILER For Saturday's AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

Possible SPOILER For Saturday's AEW Collision

AEW has revealed that Luchasaurus will be putting his TNT Championship on the line in a triple-threat contest, facing off against Christian Cage and Darby Allin.

Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has pointed out that All Elite Wrestling is quite impressed with Christian Cage's latest villainous run. This includes Cage parading around with the TNT Championship and asserting himself as the champ, even though the real holder of the title is Luchasaurus.

In the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer indicated that there's a possibility Cage might pin his own mentee, Luchasaurus, to finally seize the TNT Championship in the upcoming triple-threat match that also features Darby Allin. This highly anticipated match will unfold on Saturday's edition of AEW Collision.

Before the weekend's clash, Cage and Luchasaurus will join forces to battle Darby Allin and Sting in a special two-hour episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam airing this Friday.

