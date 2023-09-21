This Past Monday's WWE RAW Featured Match Now Dubbed "Least Watched In History"

This week's episode of WWE RAW was staged in Salt Lake City, was headlined by Drew McIntyre defeating Jey Uso in a match fraught with controversy.

Elsewhere in the night, Cody Rhodes secured a victory over Mysterio, and Becky Lynch successfully retained her NXT Women's Championship against Natalya in an unexpected turn of events.

The September 18th episode of RAW averaged just 1.331 million total viewers. This score marks the second lowest viewership in the history of the long-running show, facing strong competition from NFL broadcasts.

Dave Meltzer, on Wrestling Observer Radio, highlighted the viewership, noting that one particular match now holds the title of being the least watched in the show's three-decade history.

“The Ciampa match (with) Giovanni Vinci was the least watched Raw match in history with 1,192,000 viewers.”