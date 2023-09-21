WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

 

 

This Past Monday's WWE RAW Featured Match Now Dubbed "Least Watched In History"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

This Past Monday's WWE RAW Featured Match Now Dubbed "Least Watched In History"

This week's episode of WWE RAW was staged in Salt Lake City, was headlined by Drew McIntyre defeating Jey Uso in a match fraught with controversy.

Elsewhere in the night, Cody Rhodes secured a victory over Mysterio, and Becky Lynch successfully retained her NXT Women's Championship against Natalya in an unexpected turn of events.

The September 18th episode of RAW averaged just 1.331 million total viewers. This score marks the second lowest viewership in the history of the long-running show, facing strong competition from NFL broadcasts.

Dave Meltzer, on Wrestling Observer Radio, highlighted the viewership, noting that one particular match now holds the title of being the least watched in the show's three-decade history.

“The Ciampa match (with) Giovanni Vinci was the least watched Raw match in history with 1,192,000 viewers.”

WWE Elimination Chamber Goes International Again, Heading to Australia in 2024

For the first time ever, Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia is set to host WWE's Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 24, 2024. This oc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 04:55AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84040/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer