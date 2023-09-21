WWE Elimination Chamber Goes International Again, Heading to Australia in 2024

For the first time ever, Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia is set to host WWE's Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

This occasion marks only the second instance of the Elimination Chamber event taking place outside North America, following the 2022 edition held in Saudi Arabia.

WWE released a press statement, highlighting the event as the latest addition to an already stellar lineup of entertainment acts that have graced the stage at Optus Stadium, a venue located in what is frequently referred to as the globe's most isolated major city, due to its geographical setting in Western Australia.

Fans Around the World Can Register Now for Early Presale Access PERTH, Australia and STAMFORD, Conn., September 21, 2023 – WWE®, a TKO Group Holdings company (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with the Western Australian Government through Tourism Western Australia, today announced its long-awaited return to Australia for a globally televised Premium Live Event (PLE).

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, on Saturday, February 24, 2024. This will mark WWE’s first event in Australia since 2018 and the only PLE in the Asia-Pacific region in 2024.

Fans across the globe interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now at www.wwe.com/au2024-presale.

Located in the heart of Perth, the capital of Western Australia – a famed travel destination with a globally renowned record in hosting cultural and sporting events – the multi-purpose world-class Optus Stadium opened in 2018 and has hosted a multitude of sports and entertainment events including the Australian Football League Grand Final, State of Origin, Ed Sheeran’s ‘¸’ tour, Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ tour, Eminem’s ‘Rapture’ tour, U2’s ‘Joshua Tree’ tour, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the upcoming Australian-exclusive Coldplay ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour.

“Perth is the perfect location for a major WWE Premium Live Event in Australia, following a series of record-breaking WWE events in iconic international destinations,” said WWE Senior Vice President Chris Legentil. “With a week full of WWE events and experiences, we hope to leave a lasting memory for Western Australia and the entire WWE Universe.”

“Hosting WWE in Perth is a real coup for our state as it will shine a global spotlight on Western Australia to billions of viewers worldwide, attract thousands of out-of-state visitors to WA and create an incredible atmosphere in the city for the local community and visitors alike,” said the Hon. Rita Saffioti MLA, Western Australia’s Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism.

“The WA Government, through Tourism WA, is proud to support this exclusive event that will generate millions of dollars for the local economy and highlight WA as a world-class events destination. I encourage everyone to Western Australia for WWE to extend their trip to explore more of our wondrous state as part of this once in a lifetime opportunity.”