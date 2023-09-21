WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Champion's Contract Nearing Expiration in Upcoming Months

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

According to Fightful Select, the contract of former WWE Champion Sheamus is approaching its expiration date within a few months. Although specifics are sparse, it's speculated that the contract will conclude in early 2024. However, this has yet to be officially confirmed.

While WWE has been known to extend contracts due to injury, there is no official word on whether Sheamus' deal has been extended in this manner. Sheamus has been with WWE since 2006 when he signed a developmental contract.

We'll keep you updated.

