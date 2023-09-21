Former WWE Champion's Contract Nearing Expiration in Upcoming Months

According to Fightful Select, the contract of former WWE Champion Sheamus is approaching its expiration date within a few months. Although specifics are sparse, it's speculated that the contract will conclude in early 2024. However, this has yet to be officially confirmed.

While WWE has been known to extend contracts due to injury, there is no official word on whether Sheamus' deal has been extended in this manner. Sheamus has been with WWE since 2006 when he signed a developmental contract.

