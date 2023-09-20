Vince McMahon Once Told Kurt Angle He Was "Never Letting Go" of WWE

Vince McMahon cautioned that WWE would only be taken away from him when he's in his "cold, dead hands."

The acquisition of WWE by Endeavor is finalized, marking a significant turning point in the world of professional wrestling. For the first time since acquiring the business from his father, Vince McMahon has relinquished majority ownership. The WWE is now operating under TKO Group, sharing the umbrella with UFC.

In an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Kurt Angle discussed his disbelief that McMahon would ever cede complete control of the WWE.

“I love the guy. He’s always treated me right. I never had a problem with Vince. I’m glad he got the money he got. I never thought he would sell the company. I thought you would have to pry it from his cold dead hands. I thought he would keep the company forever. He put his heart and soul into it. No one works harder than he does. He’s a machine.

“You know what he told me when I came back to WWE? He said, ‘I’m going to have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I’m 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I plan on living until I’m 120. I’m never letting the company go. I’m always going to work here. They’re going to have to pry it from my cold dead hands.’ That’s what keeps him going. That’s why I’m a little, not nervous, but what’s he going to do now? His life is wrestling.”