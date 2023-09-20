WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Football Icon Cristiano Ronaldo May Make WWE Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 20, 2023

WWE is gearing up for its return to Saudi Arabia with the Crown Jewel event scheduled for November 4th. Last year's showstopper at Crown Jewel featured Logan Paul squaring off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, where Reigns emerged victorious to extend his iconic title reign.

Wrestling superstar John Cena is already confirmed for the upcoming event, marking his first appearance in the Middle East in half a decade. However, new reports suggest WWE is now eyeing the soccer universe for added star power.

According to Diario AS, WWE is determined to rope in soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, formerly of Manchester United and Real Madrid, for the event, sparing no expense.

Source: us.as.com
Tags: #wwe #cristiano ronaldo #saudi arabia #crown jewel

