Football Icon Cristiano Ronaldo May Make WWE Debut

WWE is gearing up for its return to Saudi Arabia with the Crown Jewel event scheduled for November 4th. Last year's showstopper at Crown Jewel featured Logan Paul squaring off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, where Reigns emerged victorious to extend his iconic title reign.

Wrestling superstar John Cena is already confirmed for the upcoming event, marking his first appearance in the Middle East in half a decade. However, new reports suggest WWE is now eyeing the soccer universe for added star power.

According to Diario AS, WWE is determined to rope in soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, formerly of Manchester United and Real Madrid, for the event, sparing no expense.