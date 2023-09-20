Positive Update on Former WWE Champion Randy Orton's Condition

Randy Orton has been grappling with chronic back problems for a lengthy period, becoming increasingly incapacitated. His absence from WWE broadcasts has extended over the past year, with his last match taking place on SmackDown. During that event, he and Matt Riddle lost their Tag Team Titles to The Usos.

In a past interview, Matt Riddle remarked that the severity of Orton's discomfort was such that he collapsed behind the scenes following their match. Amid speculation that he may never wrestle again, Orton's future in the ring has been shrouded in uncertainty.

Earlier this year, Bob Orton, Randy's father, disclosed that medical professionals advised Randy to retire from wrestling. However, he emphasized that Randy will ultimately follow his own path and seemed hopeful about a possible return. Recently, not much has been heard from Randy, though some circulating photos suggest he is maintaining good physical condition.

A video recently shared by WrestleOps on X/Twitter shows Orton entering the Performance Center in Orlando. Though his current status is unknown, the trip to Orlando offers some optimism for fans who are eager to see him back in action.