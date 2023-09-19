AEW's Taz Notices Striking Resemblance in Tommaso Ciampa's WWE Theme

Tommaso Ciampa's WWE entrance music, featuring the rhythmic beeping of an EKG machine, has caught the attention of AEW's Taz.

The sound is strikingly similar to the beep-beep pattern heard in Taz's own theme music during his WWE tenure. Taz shared his nostalgia for the sound after watching Ciampa's bout against Giovanni Vinci on the September 18 edition of WWE Raw.

On Twitter, Taz posted:

“When I hear that music… I start reaching for my towel… Then I realize no I’m retired. Lol.”