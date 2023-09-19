WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW's Taz Notices Striking Resemblance in Tommaso Ciampa's WWE Theme

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2023

Tommaso Ciampa's WWE entrance music, featuring the rhythmic beeping of an EKG machine, has caught the attention of AEW's Taz.

The sound is strikingly similar to the beep-beep pattern heard in Taz's own theme music during his WWE tenure. Taz shared his nostalgia for the sound after watching Ciampa's bout against Giovanni Vinci on the September 18 edition of WWE Raw.

On Twitter, Taz posted:

“When I hear that music… I start reaching for my towel… Then I realize no I’m retired. Lol.”

Tags: #aew #taz #wwe #tommaso ciampa

