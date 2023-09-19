WWE Reportedly Has "High Priority" Creative Strategies in Place for Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill, a standout talent in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), concluded her stint with the company on last week's episode of Rampage, putting over TBS Champion Kris Statlander in a hard-fought rematch. However, the wrestling world was abuzz when it was confirmed that Cargill has signed with WWE and is currently in Orlando, Florida, training at the Performance Center.

In an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, respected wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer discussed WWE's plans for Cargill. He revealed that the company is already working on main roster storylines for her, indicating a direct path to WWE's principal shows rather than a detour through NXT.

“She was in Orlando. I asked if she was at the Performance Center. People had not seen her, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t there.”

“They’re doing main roster creative for her right now. And it’s high priority. They’re not bringing her in to be like, you know how they would bring in some of the NXT people like Von Wagner or Alba Fyre or Katana Chance, that are brought up and they have like no idea what to do with them and they just kinda disappear into the dust. It’s almost like why did we even bother calling them up? She is not earmarked to be like that. She’s earmarked for real stuff.”