Rhea Ripley's WWE Dream Match-ups Are Not Who You'd Expect

In a recent conversation with Sportskeeda, Rhea Ripley, the current Women's Champion, made some surprising revelations about her dream wrestling matches. Known for her fearless persona as "The Eradicator," Ripley named two WWE Hall of Famers, Edge and Rey Mysterio, as her ideal opponents.

During the interview, Ripley had a lot to say about potential male rivals, stating, "I got a lot of male dream opponents. Obviously I would love to beat some sense into Dom’s deadbeat father. I think me versus Rey Mysterio would be absolutely amazing, and I would put him in his place." She also shared her sentiments about facing off against Edge: "He was the leader of The Judgment Day at one point, and Mami don’t like getting bosses around by anyone. I don’t like feeling like I have someone in charge, and that’s why The Judgment Day works so well now. So I still have a lot of pent-up aggression against Edge that I would love to get out."

However, Ripley didn't stop there. She mentioned one more name that the fans seem eager for her to face: "But then there’s one more person that everyone keeps throwing at me, and that’s Randy Orton. They want Randy to come back so that I can get RKO’ed because I keep sticking my business in the men’s business. 'Rhea Ripley keeps hitting the men, they can’t hit her back.' They can hit me back. They just choose not to. You know why? Because they know their place, they know their role, and they know Mami’s always on top."