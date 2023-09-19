Ryan Nemeth Seemingly Hints At Dolph Ziggler Joining AEW

Having been with WWE since 2004, Dolph Ziggler is among the organization's most tenured performers. A two-time World Heavyweight Champion, recent signs indicate Ziggler may be contemplating a new direction for his career. Adding fuel to the fire, his brother Ryan Nemeth recently shared an enigmatic image on Twitter, sparking fan speculation that Ziggler could be making a switch to AEW.

Ryan Nemeth (Dolph's brother) stoked the rumor mill when he tweeted a photo of himself and Ziggler holding AEW's most prestigious titles—the AEW World Championship, TNT Championship, and AEW World Tag Team Championships. The accompanying clock emoji implied that Ziggler's AEW debut could be imminent.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ziggler made a guest appearance on the AEW-affiliated show "Being The Elite" last month. He hasn't been seen on WWE TV since his match against JD McDonagh on the May 29 episode of Monday Night Raw. Time will tell if he decides to follow his brother to AEW.