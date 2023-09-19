WWE RAW Sees Minor Dip in Viewership for September 18 Episode

According to Wrestlenomics, the September 19 episode of WWE RAW attracted 1.331 million viewers, a slight decrease from the previous week's 1.353 million viewers. This makes the recent episode the second-lowest viewed in the show's history, trailing only behind the "Best Of" broadcast that aired on December 26, 2022.

Interestingly, the show experienced an uptick in the 18-49 demographic, garnering a 0.44 rating compared to last week's 0.40.

The NFL will continue to present stiff competition for Raw, scheduling two overlapping games for next week with just an hour difference in start times.