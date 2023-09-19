WWE RAW Sees Minor Dip in Viewership for September 18 Episode

According to Wrestlenomics, the September 19 episode of WWE RAW attracted 1.331 million viewers, a slight decrease from the previous week's 1.353 million viewers. This makes the recent episode the second-lowest viewed in the show's history, trailing only behind the "Best Of" broadcast that aired on December 26, 2022.
Interestingly, the show experienced an uptick in the 18-49 demographic, garnering a 0.44 rating compared to last week's 0.40.
The NFL will continue to present stiff competition for Raw, scheduling two overlapping games for next week with just an hour difference in start times.
WWE Raw last night on USA Network:— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) September 19, 2023
1,331,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.44
📊 https://t.co/XpuO1QBozZ pic.twitter.com/kwJQPhE2eh
⚡ Vince McMahon Addressed WWE Staff in Assembly at Corporate HQ Today
Today, a company-wide meeting was convened at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT, as directed by WWE President Nick Khan. As we reported earl [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 19, 2023 04:06PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com