Vince McMahon Addressed WWE Staff in Assembly at Corporate HQ Today

Today, a company-wide meeting was convened at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT, as directed by WWE President Nick Khan.

As we reported earlier, the meeting was called by Khan following the recent layoffs that took place last Friday after an acquisition, which is detailed here. According to PWInsider, the meeting commenced at approximately 11am this morning.

Participating in the assembly were Endeavor/TKO CEO Ari Emanuel and TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, alongside Khan.

- The session lasted for roughly 12-15 minutes.

- The gathering was characterized as an enthusiastic affair, with officials expressing optimistic views about WWE's future prospects.

- In a notable moment, Ari Emanuel took the opportunity to introduce his daughter, Ashlee, revealing that she is now a part of the WWE workforce.

- Vince McMahon notably referred to Emanuel as his superior, commenting that WWE had reached a plateau. McMahon expressed that the recent business agreement was aimed at propelling the company to greater heights.

During the meeting, Emanuel, Khan, and McMahon commended one another and celebrated the successful WWE – UFC merger into TKO, as well as the overall achievements of WWE.