Opener Revealed for Tonight's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2023

Opener Revealed for Tonight's WWE NXT

The new NXT Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, will be the opening act for tonight's NXT episode. WWE confirmed that Lynch, who secured her title by beating Tiffany Stratton last week, will start off the show. Lynch claimed the championship by pinning Stratton following a Manhandle Slam.

This marks Lynch's inaugural stint as the NXT Women's Champion. The rivalry between her and Stratton ignited a month ago when Stratton incorrectly referred to Lynch as a previous holder of the NXT Women's title. Lynch clarified that she had not won the championship—until now.

