Alexa Bliss Favors Tweets Theorizing Bray Wyatt’s Influence on Daughter's Name

Alexa Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera have confirmed that they will be welcoming a baby girl, who they've named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

On Twitter, Alexa Bliss responded to a fan's attempt to decipher the meaning of her daughter's name. Bliss divulged that the name Hendrix was inspired by rock legend Jimi Hendrix, while Rouge has a personal significance linked to the color red. Although some fans speculated that the name Rouge might be a nod to her past association with Bray Wyatt, specifically The Fiend, Bliss favorited these tweets, implicitly acknowledging Wyatt's relevance.

"Hendrix after Jimi – Rouge (for a few Perosnal reasons) in relation to the color Red 🌹♥️"