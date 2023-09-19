WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alexa Bliss Favors Tweets Theorizing Bray Wyatt’s Influence on Daughter's Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2023

Alexa Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera have confirmed that they will be welcoming a baby girl, who they've named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

On Twitter, Alexa Bliss responded to a fan's attempt to decipher the meaning of her daughter's name. Bliss divulged that the name Hendrix was inspired by rock legend Jimi Hendrix, while Rouge has a personal significance linked to the color red. Although some fans speculated that the name Rouge might be a nod to her past association with Bray Wyatt, specifically The Fiend, Bliss favorited these tweets, implicitly acknowledging Wyatt's relevance.

"Hendrix after Jimi – Rouge (for a few Perosnal reasons) in relation to the color Red 🌹♥️"

Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda #alexa bliss

