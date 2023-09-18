Former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly Celebrates the Arrival of Twin Babies

Former WWE Diva and reality television star Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly) has announced the arrival of her twin babies, Jaxon Matthew Coba and Brooklyn Marie Coba.

The Joyful Announcement:

"In an emotional Instagram post dated September 10, 2023, Barbie Blank shared the news with her followers: "Brooklyn Marie Coba🩷 6lb 11oz Jaxon Matthew Coba💙 6lb 5oz On September 10th, 2023, I gave birth to our twin angel babies Jaxon Matthew and Brooklyn Marie Coba they were born perfect and healthy as could be 🥹👶🏼👶🏼♥️"

In March, Kelly disclosed that she was expecting her first baby, and a month later, she shared the news that it would be twins. However, the ex-WWE Divas Champion revealed in August 2021 that she had experienced a miscarriage. She subsequently talked to ET this past March, delving into her struggles with fertility. This subject will also be explored in the soon-to-be-released documentary, "Egg Whispers."