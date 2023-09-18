WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly Celebrates the Arrival of Twin Babies

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2023

Former WWE Diva and reality television star Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly) has announced the arrival of her twin babies, Jaxon Matthew Coba and Brooklyn Marie Coba.

The Joyful Announcement:

"In an emotional Instagram post dated September 10, 2023, Barbie Blank shared the news with her followers: "Brooklyn Marie Coba🩷 6lb 11oz Jaxon Matthew Coba💙 6lb 5oz On September 10th, 2023, I gave birth to our twin angel babies Jaxon Matthew and Brooklyn Marie Coba they were born perfect and healthy as could be 🥹👶🏼👶🏼♥️"

In March, Kelly disclosed that she was expecting her first baby, and a month later, she shared the news that it would be twins. However, the ex-WWE Divas Champion revealed in August 2021 that she had experienced a miscarriage. She subsequently talked to ET this past March, delving into her struggles with fertility. This subject will also be explored in the soon-to-be-released documentary, "Egg Whispers."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barbie Blank Coba (@thebarbieblank)


https://wrestlr.me/83996/  

