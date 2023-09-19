WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Additional Insights into Cancelled Plans for Becky Lynch's WWE RAW Open Challenge

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2023

In the September 18 episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch's open challenge for the NXT Women's Championship was met by Natalya, who subsequently failed to capture the title. Recent reports indicate that the initial plan was for Lynch to defend her title against Tegan Nox.

Fightful Select has provided further insights, revealing that Lynch had advocated for Nox to be her opponent on Raw prior to the alteration in plans.

Originally, TJ Wilson (also known as Tyson Kidd) was designated as the producer for the Lynch vs. Nox matchup, and the bout had already been structured before it was altered. According to the coverage, the switch to Natalya from Nox was made just a mere 10 minutes before the venue doors opened, just before the show commenced.

Although Fightful's reports didn't specify the reason for the last-minute change, it was highlighted that Natalya had recently earned kudos backstage for her impressive performance at the September 8 Superstar Spectacle event, where Lynch was unavailable to appear.

Concerning the open challenge format, Fightful stated that some WWE insiders had a "optimistic hope" that the series would continue. However, there has been no definitive confirmation on that front.

Nox has not been seen in Raw action since participating in the Tag Team Turmoil match on the July 4 episode. She has been consistently competing on WWE's Main Event program. This includes her match last night against Xia Li, which was initially intended for Natalya after the change in lineup for the Raw open challenge.

Tags: #wwe #raw #becky lynch

