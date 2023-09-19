WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Unseen WWE RAW Footage Shows Seth Rollins Struggling Post-Attack by Shinsuke Nakamura

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2023

At the Payback Premium Live Event, Seth Rollins successfully defended his WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura in the evening's headline match. Rollins secured his win with a devastating Curb Stomp. However, Nakamura didn't let matters rest and ambushed Rollins as the broadcast concluded, signaling that their rivalry is far from settled.

During the most recent episode of RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against Ricochet. The bout took an unexpected turn when Ricochet struck Nakamura with a chair, only for Nakamura to gain control and retaliate fiercely. Seth Rollins intervened, attempting to rescue Ricochet, but was met with a ruthless assault from Nakamura. Nakamura hurled Rollins into the announce desk back-first and then laid him out on top of it.

Unseen footage released by WWE’s official Twitter account revealed Seth Rollins in poor shape following Nakamura's ruthless onslaught. Rollins struggled to walk and had to be assisted backstage.

#wwe #raw #seth rollins #shinsuke nakamura

