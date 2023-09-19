WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

 

 

Mattel Adjusts WWE Action Figure Lineup Following the Death of Bray Wyatt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2023

Mattel Adjusts WWE Action Figure Lineup Following the Death of Bray Wyatt

Mattel has announced changes to its forthcoming WWE action figure collections following the recent loss of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. The announcement was shared via Twitter by Ringside Collectibles, which relayed Mattel's decision to withdraw two Bray Wyatt figures from their future plans in order to give Wyatt's family "some space." Affected customers will receive refunds.

Mattel's full statement:

We have had to revise two of our upcoming WWE action figure waves in light of the sad loss of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

We plan to offer Wyatt's family some room during this difficult period. Nevertheless, in collaboration with WWE, we are eager to honor this incredible Superstar and his contributions in future product lines.

The figures to be withdrawn are from the following collections:

WWE Elite Collection Greatest Hits 3
WWE Ultimate Edition Wave 20


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda #mattel

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84000/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer