Mattel Adjusts WWE Action Figure Lineup Following the Death of Bray Wyatt

Mattel has announced changes to its forthcoming WWE action figure collections following the recent loss of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. The announcement was shared via Twitter by Ringside Collectibles, which relayed Mattel's decision to withdraw two Bray Wyatt figures from their future plans in order to give Wyatt's family "some space." Affected customers will receive refunds.
Mattel's full statement:
We have had to revise two of our upcoming WWE action figure waves in light of the sad loss of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.
We plan to offer Wyatt's family some room during this difficult period. Nevertheless, in collaboration with WWE, we are eager to honor this incredible Superstar and his contributions in future product lines.
The figures to be withdrawn are from the following collections:
WWE Elite Collection Greatest Hits 3
WWE Ultimate Edition Wave 20
We’ve had to adjust two waves of upcoming WWE Figures due to the unfortunate passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.
We’ll be offering the performer’s family some space at this time, but in partnership with… pic.twitter.com/ahztKohqsF
