Samoa Joe Shares Insights on CM Punk-Jungle Boy Incident at AEW All In

Samoa Joe, who competed against CM Punk at the AEW All In event, has finally broken his silence on the backstage scuffle involving CM Punk and Jack Perry, also known as Jungle Boy. In an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Joe shed light on the altercation and his role in resolving tensions.

“For the most part, I haven’t read what’s been portrayed. There’s been so much said. I’m not the one to go out there and try to debunk everything. I know we had the initial incident. Everybody rallied. Everybody got together. Got their heads together and lined up and got ready to do the show and we went out there and we did the show,” Samoa Joe stated. “That really was the focus at that point in time. We got a massive show to do and we got fans out there rabid to see that happen. So it’s important that we step up and do it and it’s important that we did, and I was proud to be a part of that.”

When questioned about AEW President Tony Khan's remarks that Punk had put innocent lives at risk and felt threatened himself, Joe responded, “That’s up to whoever perceived it. I’m used to that environment. Those things don’t seem very intense to me, but it could be something crazy intense to someone else. I wasn’t really affected by the moment. I was more focused on getting the show back on track and getting us going because it was bell time.”