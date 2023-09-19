Darby Allin Targets April 2024 for Historic Mount Everest Climb

AEW star Darby Allin has confirmed his ambitious goal to scale Mount Everest, with an April target date in mind. Allin initially announced his Everest aspirations back in May, stating that he aims to complete the climb in 2024. During a recent interview with Steve Migs, he detailed his rigorous training regimen planned for the upcoming months.

“If I’m the guinea pig to do crazy stuff to get more eyes on the company, let me be that guy. That’s why I want to climb Mount Everest. I want to be the first wrestler to climb Mount Everest. I want to be the first wrestler to go to space. To do everything. I legit have no fear and am totally at peace if I die at Mount Everest. I’m thinking outside the box. How do we get more random buzz for people who don’t watch wrestling?”

Allin shared his intense preparation plan, which includes trips to various parts of the world. “I go to Switzerland in October, train there. I go to China in November. I go to New Zealand in February, and actual Mount Everest is April. I’ve never climbed any mountains before. The actual climb is in April and it’s two months to climb it.”

Regarding whether he’ll document his journey, Allin expressed reservations. “I don’t know if I’m having a video crew, so to speak. I want to be the spokesperson for AEW, inside the ring and outside.”