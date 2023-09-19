Dragon Lee's WWE RAW Debut Targets North American Title

Dragon Lee is slated for his inaugural appearance on WWE RAW next week, where he will vie for the North American Title. The announcement was made on this evening's episode that next week's title defense will see Dominik Mysterio going head-to-head with Lee.
In a prior attempt to capture the North American Championship, Lee was unsuccessful on the NXT episode aired on August 8, primarily due to interference from Rhea Ripley.
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw @DomMysterio35 defends the #WWENXT North American Championship against @WWENXT's @dragonlee95! pic.twitter.com/itnmeZX5mq— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2023
