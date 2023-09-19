WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dragon Lee's WWE RAW Debut Targets North American Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2023

Dragon Lee's WWE RAW Debut Targets North American Title

Dragon Lee is slated for his inaugural appearance on WWE RAW next week, where he will vie for the North American Title. The announcement was made on this evening's episode that next week's title defense will see Dominik Mysterio going head-to-head with Lee.

In a prior attempt to capture the North American Championship, Lee was unsuccessful on the NXT episode aired on August 8, primarily due to interference from Rhea Ripley.

#wwe #raw #dragon lee #dominik mysterio

