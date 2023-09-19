One WWE Talent Initially Booked for WWE RAW Gets Removed from Lineup

One WWE Talent Initially Booked for RAW Gets Removed from Lineup

In keeping with recent trends, last-minute alterations were made to the WWE RAW card. While many are quick to point fingers at Vince McMahon for the frequent changes, it's unconfirmed if he was responsible for one particular performer being left out of a RAW match.

According to PWInsider, before RAW aired, two matches were pre-taped for Main Event, featuring Nikki Cross against Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox squaring off with Xia Li. Interestingly, Nox was originally slated to respond to Becky Lynch's open challenge on RAW; however, that opportunity ultimately went to Natalya.

The report also highlighted another shift in the RAW schedule, which saw the Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match postponed to bring "added star quality" to the latter part of the program, with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins also participating in the match.