Notable Names Attending WWE Performance Center Tryouts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2023

Today the WWE Performance Center hosted another series of tryouts, featuring a variety of standout talents making their way to Orlando. A comprehensive list of participants has been disclosed.

Bodyslam.net has unveiled a roster of talent who took part in today's WWE Performance Center tryouts. The list featured several names drawing attention in the wrestling world.

As we had earlier indicated, Brogan Finlay, a fourth-generation wrestler, was anticipated to be there and indeed showed up. However, he wasn't the only one turning heads.

Richard Holliday, a key figure in MLW, was in attendance.

The complete list of participants consists of:

    • Copeland Barbee
    • Davey Gold of Monster Factory
    • Jay Malachi, an AEW Dark alumnus
    • Richard Holliday from MLW
    • Brogan Finlay, son of wrestling legend Fit Finlay
    • Jamie Stanley, both a wrestler and an NWA referee
    • Ray Jaz with a background in AEW Dark and MLW
    • Damaris Largo
    • HollyHood Haley J, who has worked in OVW's The Wrestlers and WOW
    • Kelsey Hornack
    • Valentina Rossi, another AEW Dark participant
    • Madi Wrenkowski, a standout from the NWA
Source: bodyslam.net
Tags: #wwe #performance center

