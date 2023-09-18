Notable Names Attending WWE Performance Center Tryouts

Today the WWE Performance Center hosted another series of tryouts, featuring a variety of standout talents making their way to Orlando. A comprehensive list of participants has been disclosed.

As we had earlier indicated, Brogan Finlay, a fourth-generation wrestler, was anticipated to be there and indeed showed up. However, he wasn't the only one turning heads.

Richard Holliday, a key figure in MLW, was in attendance.

The complete list of participants consists of: