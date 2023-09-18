WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Son of Wrestling Legend Confirmed for WWE Performance Center Tryouts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2023

Orlando is gearing up for the latest WWE Performance Center tryouts set to occur this week. According to a report by PWInsider, Brogan Finlay is the only name that has been definitively confirmed to participate in the upcoming tryouts.

Brogan Finlay is no stranger to the wrestling scene; he's the son of WWE legend Dave "Fit" Finlay, who serves as Assistant Coach and trainer at the WWE Performance Center. Moreover, Brogan is the younger sibling of David Finlay III, who currently holds the title of NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #fit finlay #brogan finlay

