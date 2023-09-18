Matt Riddle's WWE RAW Return in Doubt; No Show Backstage

Matt Riddle was anticipated to make a return on WWE RAW this evening, but as it currently stands, his appearance seems unlikely.

PWInsider stated that although Riddle was expected to be back, he has yet to be spotted backstage as of 4 pm ET. The reasons for this absence are unclear; he may have decided not to attend, or WWE may have advised him to remain at home.

Just over a week ago, Riddle became embroiled in a contentious incident with a Port Authority Police Officer at JFK airport. Riddle alleged in a now-removed Instagram post that he was the victim of sexual assault by the officer. This prompted an immediate investigation by the Port Authority. Subsequently, TMZ reported that law enforcement was surprised by Riddle's claims. Police stated they were initially called to handle a disruptive individual disembarking from a plane, who turned out to be Riddle. According to sources close to TMZ, Riddle seemed regretful and was permitted to depart without any complications. Riddle was conspicuously absent from last week's WWE Raw, reportedly due to sickness.