WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

 

 

ABC to Air Entire Monday Night Football Season: WWE Faces Stronger Competition

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2023

ABC to Air Entire Monday Night Football Season: WWE Faces Stronger Competition

In a development that could shake up Monday night television programming, ABC has announced plans to air the entire season of Monday Night Football. The network will also be adding ten more games to its lineup. This presents a significant hurdle for WWE, which traditionally dominates Monday night television slots.

The shift is particularly concerning for WWE because ABC has a broader viewer reach compared to ESPN, the previous home for Monday Night Football. For the current NFL season, the games will be simulcast across both ABC and ESPN.

This move comes as television networks grapple with programming adjustments in light of the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The season opener for Monday Night Football, which aired on September 11 across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, witnessed a record-breaking audience size—making it the most-watched event since the NFL transitioned to cable broadcasting.

ABC has revealed its schedule for the NFL games, which includes airing one of two games tonight and next Monday. Moreover, the network is set to simulcast NFL games on November 20 and December 25, while also featuring an additional game on December 11.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona Criticizes Current Title Design

Matt Cardona, once known in WWE as Zack Ryder, has expressed his disapproval of the existing WWE Intercontinental Championship belt design. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 18, 2023 01:34PM

Source: hollywoodreporter.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #monday night football #abc

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83989/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer