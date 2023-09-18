ABC to Air Entire Monday Night Football Season: WWE Faces Stronger Competition

In a development that could shake up Monday night television programming, ABC has announced plans to air the entire season of Monday Night Football. The network will also be adding ten more games to its lineup. This presents a significant hurdle for WWE, which traditionally dominates Monday night television slots.

The shift is particularly concerning for WWE because ABC has a broader viewer reach compared to ESPN, the previous home for Monday Night Football. For the current NFL season, the games will be simulcast across both ABC and ESPN.

This move comes as television networks grapple with programming adjustments in light of the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The season opener for Monday Night Football, which aired on September 11 across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, witnessed a record-breaking audience size—making it the most-watched event since the NFL transitioned to cable broadcasting.

ABC has revealed its schedule for the NFL games, which includes airing one of two games tonight and next Monday. Moreover, the network is set to simulcast NFL games on November 20 and December 25, while also featuring an additional game on December 11.