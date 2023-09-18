WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona Criticizes Current Title Design

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2023

Matt Cardona, once known in WWE as Zack Ryder, has expressed his disapproval of the existing WWE Intercontinental Championship belt design. During an appearance on Muscle Memory with Muscle Man Malcolm, Cardona humorously contemplated making a WWE comeback to overthrow current long-standing I-C champion, GUNTHER, with the aim of reverting the title's appearance to its traditional style.

"I would say it'd be cool to be the shortest reign versus the longest reign," he commented. "But I’m not the shortest reign. I think Dean Douglas might have that."

Cardona elaborated on his sentiment, stating, "Man, imagine that story, coming back to win back my championship. Then I’d switch it back to the other title because this one sucks. It’s horrible. It looks horrible. It’s not cool. It’s not toyetic. I don’t like it."

