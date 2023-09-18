WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Calls Denver's WWE Crowd One of the Top 5 Loudest Reactions in His Career

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2023

On the September 15th, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown, fans in Denver were treated to a momentous surprise when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared unannounced during a segment featuring Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. Over the weekend, The Rock took to social media to share his overwhelming emotions about the unexpected appearance and the crowd's enthusiastic response.

In his own words, Johnson said:

“I was – I’m still – completely blown away by this crowd reaction in Denver this past Friday night on SMACKDOWN. My appearance was a 💯 surprise to everyone and this crowd of 14,000 erupted with the roar of 100,000 strong.

Top 5 loudest crowd reaction of my career 🤯🥹🙏🏾 (which I was like ‘holy shit’ when I walked out 🤣)

I’m so grateful and humbled by this. I never take it for granted and “coming home” will always be sacred to me. Thank you my guy PatMac, the talented Austin Theory, @wwe family backstage, Team Rock behind the scenes – everyone who joined us to go ALL IN. But most importantly, thank you with all my love, gratitude and respect, to THE PEOPLE. Our connection is real.

~ people’s champ ✊🏾”

The Rock emphasized that the crowd's vociferous reaction is one of the top 5 loudest he has experienced throughout his career. He thanked Pat McAfee, Austin Theory, the WWE backstage family, and his own team for contributing to the memorable moment.


