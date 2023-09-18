Strap Match Scheduled for Upcoming Weekend's IMPACT Wrestling Television Recordings

ABC, comprised of Ace Austin and Chris Bey, is set to face The Good Hands duo of John Skyler and Jason Hotch in a high-stakes strap match. The bout will take place during the first night of the Mid-South Mayhem recordings for Impact Wrestling this weekend.

The clash between the two teams was officially announced in anticipation of the upcoming Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Memphis. The event is scheduled for Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23, at the Graceland Live venue.

Here is the full lineup for both nights:

Friday, September 22

Impact Tag Team Champions The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) put their titles on the line against Rich Swann & Sami Callihan

Memphis Street Fight: Tommy Dreamer & Heath square off against Kenny King & Sheldon Jean

"Speedball" Mike Bailey faces Samuray Del Sol

Memphis Strap Match: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

Saturday, September 23

Trinity & Mickie James go head-to-head with Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans

Josh Alexander takes on Yuya Uemura

"Speedball" Mike Bailey battles Jonathan Gresham

Tasha Steelz meets Killer Kelly in the ring