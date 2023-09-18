Staff Morale Suffers at WWE After Friday's Mass Layoffs

Following the finalization of the UFC-WWE merger last week, WWE let go of over 100 staff members on Friday in a bid to reduce operational costs. According to PWInsider, staff morale has been severely impacted, leading to an "all hands on deck" meeting scheduled for Tuesday in Stamford, hosted by WWE President Nick Khan.

This morning was a difficult one for WWE employees returning from remote work, as they came to terms with the significantly reduced workforce. The atmosphere was described as one of intense adjustment, particularly as the remaining staff prepare for increased workloads due to the now-smaller departments.

While not all divisions faced layoffs, Nick Khan confirmed in a Friday email that the downsizing is complete. Some employees noted that such a drastic move would likely not have occurred under Stephanie McMahon's leadership, given her emphasis on team morale and unity. However, even McMahon wouldn't have had the power to prevent the sale of the company.

Notably, no layoffs were reported on the UFC side of the merger, likely due to the UFC holding the majority stake in the new entity, while WWE owns 49%.