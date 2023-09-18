WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bianca Belair Discusses Her Absence from WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2023

After her rise to stardom from NXT to the main WWE roster, Bianca Belair cemented her status as one of the company's leading figures. Between 2022 and this year, she enjoyed a substantial title run as the Raw Women's Champion, capturing the title at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 by besting Becky Lynch. However, her reign came to an end earlier this year when Asuka defeated her.

Belair, who has been noticeably absent from WWE since SummerSlam, recently broke her silence in an interview with The Metro.

"Right now, it was just some self-care. We did some things with us personally that I'm so excited about. It has to do with the future. I’m trying to write a children’s book as well," she said.

In addition to her aspirations in children's literature, Belair revealed that she's diving into uncharted territory with a new reality series on Hulu TV, featuring her husband, Montez Ford. She stated that venturing into reality TV was a new experience, especially considering she had never been interested in the genre before.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 18, 2023 01:42PM

Source: metro.co.uk
Tags: #wwe #bianca belair

