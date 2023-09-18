WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

 

 

WWE Vice President Unpopular Within Company Prior to Recent Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2023

WWE Vice President Unpopular Within Company Prior to Recent Exit

, WWE has implemented a series of layoffs, coming on the heels of its recent merger with UFC. Both companies now fall under the umbrella of TKO Holdings Group after being acquired by Endeavor.

The downsizing was anticipated due to overlapping departments within the two companies, making it financially beneficial to consolidate operations.

Among the notable exits is Jamie Horowitz, who served as the Executive Vice President of Development and Digital. His departure caught many off guard, especially considering he had been with WWE for a mere three months, having been recruited by WWE President Nick Khan in June 2021.

Industry analyst Dave Meltzer discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing that "Horowitz wasn’t well-liked in WWE and was a negative hire when he first joined."

The Rock Calls Denver's WWE Crowd One of the Top 5 Loudest Reactions in His Career

On the September 15th, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown, fans in Denver were treated to a momentous surprise when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson app [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 18, 2023 06:16AM


Tags: #wwe #jamie horowitz

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83984/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer