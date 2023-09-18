WWE Vice President Unpopular Within Company Prior to Recent Exit

, WWE has implemented a series of layoffs, coming on the heels of its recent merger with UFC. Both companies now fall under the umbrella of TKO Holdings Group after being acquired by Endeavor.

The downsizing was anticipated due to overlapping departments within the two companies, making it financially beneficial to consolidate operations.

Among the notable exits is Jamie Horowitz, who served as the Executive Vice President of Development and Digital. His departure caught many off guard, especially considering he had been with WWE for a mere three months, having been recruited by WWE President Nick Khan in June 2021.

Industry analyst Dave Meltzer discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing that "Horowitz wasn’t well-liked in WWE and was a negative hire when he first joined."